Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarina Wiegman led England to an impressive victory over Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup

Gareth Southgate says he has been impressed with fellow England manager Sarina Wiegman's attitude and mentality since she took over the women's side.

Wiegman, 52, became the Lionesses boss in September and leads them into this summer's Euros in England.

She is unbeaten in her 11 matches in charge, which included winning the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

"I'm really impressed with her mentality, her attitude," Southgate told BBC's Football Focus.

Wiegman will look to add another European Championship trophy to her collection this summer, having won the tournament with her home country, the Netherlands, when they hosted it in 2017.

When asked what advice he would give her, Southgate joked: "Well to be honest, Sarina has won one [Euros], with the greatest respect I'm not going to be telling her what to do.

"The great thing for Sarina is she has obviously managed at a home tournament, with that expectation with the Dutch.

"Obviously she would have loved maybe another six months, a year with the team ahead of [the Euros], but you can see she has got a really good way of working with the players and I think they're enjoying working with her."

But Southgate, who led England's men's team to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year, added: "The calmness around the place - which I think Sarina will have - going into those big games is so important.

"It's about not worrying if there's a bad performance or a bad result.

"We had a difficult night against Scotland at home. Externally there was a lot of criticism and internally there was a bit of a wobble. We made sure the messaging was that it was not a problem.

"The objective was to qualify from the group and then go on. You won't play well in every game. That calmness is important when things feel like there is a lot of tension."

'Amazing questions! - Kids grill England boss Gareth Southgate

Southgate said competing in a home tournament brings added "scrutiny" and "expectation", but it can also be used to the team's advantage

"As the tournament progresses and the fans get engaged with it, you build this momentum. The girls are going to experience that without a doubt."

England will get the Euros under way on 6 July, when they face Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford, while they will also face Northern Ireland and Norway in their group.

Asked whether he was excited about this summer's tournament, Southgate said: "Yeah hugely. You can see the excitement of all the young girls especially.

"Of course the tournament for the players is huge, they want to try to win, but the legacy around more young girls playing and being inspired by what's happening on the pitch, we know that's such a crucial part of this tournament."