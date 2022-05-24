Last updated on .From the section Scotland

World Cup play-off semi-final: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 1 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

You're in the home dressing room at Hampden. Kick-off is looming. Scotland are two games from a first men's World Cup appearance in 24 years.

In front of you are the players. Anxious, tense, excited. You are Steve Clarke. What would you say to the squad in those final moments before they take to the pitch against Ukraine?