Aden Flint celebrates after scoring Cardiff's winner at Swansea in March 2021

Aden Flint has become the latest out-of-contract player to announce he will leave Cardiff City this summer.

Flint, 32, has scored 12 goals in 93 Cardiff appearances since joining from Middlesbrough for around £4m plus add-ons in 2019.

The central defender said on social media external-link his "time at Cardiff has come to an end".

"First of all it's been a privilege to play and score goals for this club," Flint wrote.

"There's been many highs and lows during my three years, but the memory that will last with me forever is scoring against them lot down the M4.

"To captain the club on many occasions is a huge honour for me."

Former Bristol City player Flint was brought to Wales by Neil Warnock after Cardiff's relegation from the Premier League three years ago.

He scored the only goal as the Bluebirds won the south Wales derby at Swansea City in March 2021.

He had by then re-established himself in Mick McCarthy's Cardiff side, having been sent on loan to Sheffield Wednesday by former boss Neil Harris earlier that season.

He featured 41 times in what proved to be his final Cardiff campaign, playing the full 90 minutes as Steve Morison's team won at Derby on the final day of 2021-22.

Flint joins Marlon Pack in revealing he will leave Cardiff, while Alex Smithies' exit was confirmed before the season finished.

Club captain Sean Morrison, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell are also out of contract.