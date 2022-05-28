Close menu
League Two - Play-off Final
MansfieldMansfield Town0Port ValePort Vale3

League Two play-off final: Mansfield 0-3 Port Vale

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport at Wembley

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Port Vale's Kian Harratt celebrates scoring their side's first goal
Teenager Kian Harratt's opener for Port Vale was just his fifth-ever goal for the club

Port Vale sealed their return to League One in devastating fashion at Wembley, brushing 10-man Mansfield Town aside in an emotion-charged play-off final.

Two headed goals in four astonishing first-half minutes from 19-year-old Kian Harratt and James Wilson had the Valiant support in euphoric voice in their first trip to Wembley for 26 years.

Oliver Hawkins collected two quick yellow cards for needless challenges on Nathan Smith and Wilson, and his dismissal left Mansfield with a huge task.

Connor Hall cleared a Rhys Oates effort off the line before the break to deny the Stags a way back into the game.

That was as close as they would get as Mansfield-born Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke, who spent time away from the club following a family bereavement in February, capped an emotional season in glorious fashion at the home of English football.

A late third from Mal Benning, who made more than 250 appearances for Mansfield before joining Port Vale last summer, completed an electrifying performance and compounded Mansfield's woes.

Port Vale had Aidan Stone to thank for denying Jamie Murphy an early opening goal from point-blank range after the winger capitalised on a defensive mix-up.

While it would be a celebrated save, it was also a costly miss for the Stags, bidding for a return to the third tier for the first time in 19 years, that Port Vale ruthlessly punished.

With a brilliant diving header to meet a Mal Benning cross, Harratt put Darrell Clarke's side ahead in the 20th minute just moments after crashing a shot off the foot of the post.

Just minutes later Ben Garrity's looped header bounced off the crossbar and fell kindly for Wilson to nod home, sparking wild celebrations after 24 promotion-defining minutes.

Stags' hopes took another heavy knock 11 minutes later when Hawkins was sent off following a second yellow card in five minutes for a reckless tackle on Wilson.

Stones' failure to control a free-kick from Stephen McLaughlin allowed Oates and the Stags a glimpse of a comeback, as he squeezed a close-range shot underneath the goalkeeper, but Hall got back to clear off the line.

Port Vale searched for a third goal after the break and had the ball in the back of the net twice more, but Harratt and Harry Charsley both had their efforts waved away for offside.

Those calls meant the Stags remained a threat, and it took a great save from Stone to keep Oates out at the other end before Benning's fine volleyed finish against his former side underscored an emphatic win.

Emotional win under Clarke

For Port Vale boss Clarke, victory against the club where he started his playing career and made more than 170 appearances brought an end to a personally challenging campaign.

He led Vale onto the Wembley pitch in what was his 11th game since returning from six weeks of compassionate leave following a family tragedy.

Before the game - the Valiants' first at Wembley since the Anglo-Italian Cup final of 1996 - Clarke said they would "try to keep emotion out of the game".

That was an impossible task, with Mansfield fans holding a minute's applause for the opposition manager.

It was a show of solidarity which Port Vale fans, who Clarke praised during the week for support shown in trying times, also took up in the eighth minute as the atmosphere at the national stadium hit an early crescendo.

Stone's save from Murphy and Harratt's effort off the post had the stadium buzzing before two quick goals set Port Vale on their way back to League One after five seasons away.

Stags fall short after stunning rise

For Stags manager Clough, there would be no celebration on a ground where his late father Brian famously led Nottingham Forest to four League Cup final wins.

In his programme notes the Mansfield boss said it would have "sounded a little bit daft" in October that his side would even be at the national stadium, having been in the relegation zone following a woeful 14-match winless run in all competitions.

A club-record 11 consecutive home league wins between 30 October and 2 April catapulted the Stags to what previously seemed an unfathomable promotion bid.

They were in the race for automatic promotion until the final day, but eventually had to settle for a seventh-place finish.

They saw off Northampton with home and away wins in their two-legged semi-final, but their miraculous rise from drop zone to Wembley ultimately would not take them on to League One.

Defeat also meant there was no storybook ending to the season for defender James Perch, who led Mansfield onto the pitch as captain just nine months on from considering retirement after fracturing his skull.

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 4HewittBooked at 44mins
  • 14PerchBooked at 45mins
  • 12HawkinsBooked at 35mins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 44M LongstaffSubstituted forMarisat 65'minutes
  • 35O'Toole
  • 16QuinnSubstituted forAkinsat 79'minutes
  • 7MurphySubstituted forLapslieat 54'minutes
  • 9Bowery
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 8O Clarke
  • 10Maris
  • 23Wallace
  • 24Stech
  • 25Stirk
  • 32Lapslie
  • 34Akins

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 26Stone
  • 2Gibbons
  • 6Smith
  • 5Hall
  • 7WorrallSubstituted forMartinat 86'minutes
  • 23Pett
  • 17TaylorSubstituted forCharsleyat 67'minutes
  • 11Benning
  • 8Garrity
  • 9Wilson
  • 24HarrattSubstituted forProctorat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Covolan Cauagnari
  • 13Proctor
  • 16Martin
  • 19Amoo
  • 20Charsley
  • 21Robinson
  • 29Edmondson
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
37,303

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Port Vale 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Port Vale 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Mansfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Aaron Martin replaces David Worrall.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Port Vale 3. Malvind Benning (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town).

  9. Post update

    James Wilson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Lucas Akins replaces Stephen Quinn.

  11. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Mansfield Town).

  12. Post update

    Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Connor Hall.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Jamie Proctor replaces Kian Harratt.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Aidan Stone.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Lapslie.

  18. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by James Gibbons (Port Vale).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Port Vale. Malvind Benning tries a through ball, but Harry Charsley is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green462315875443184
2Exeter462315865412484
3Bristol Rovers4623111271492280
4Northampton4623111260382280
5Port Vale4622121267462178
6Swindon4622111377542377
7Mansfield4622111367521577
8Sutton United4622101469531676
9Tranmere4621121353401375
10Salford4619131460461470
11Newport461912156758969
12Crawley461710195666-1061
13Leyton Orient4614161662471558
14Bradford461416165355-258
15Colchester461413194860-1255
16Walsall461412204760-1354
17Hartlepool461412204464-2054
18Rochdale461217175159-853
19Harrogate461411216475-1153
20Carlisle461411213962-2353
21Stevenage461114214568-2347
22Barrow461014224457-1344
23Oldham46911264675-2938
24Scunthorpe46414282990-6126
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC