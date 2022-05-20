Close menu
Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino0RomaRoma3

Torino 0-3 Roma: Tammy Abraham sets scoring record in Serie A for Roma

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham
Abraham has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season for Roma

Tammy Abraham became the highest scoring English player in a Serie A season as he scored twice for Roma in a 3-0 win at Torino.

The former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward, 24, claimed his 16th and 17th league goals for Jose Mourinho's side in Turin in their final league game of the season.

The previous record was Gerry Hitchens' 16 goals for Inter Milan in 1961-62.

Roma finish in sixth place and qualify for next season's Europa League.

"It's been a good year for me," Abraham said. "I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year."

Abraham joined Roma in August 2021 for £34m from Chelsea and in April described his form as "like a dream come true".

Roma, who play in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday against Feyenoord, took the lead at Torino after 33 minutes as Abraham turned and finished inside the penalty box after a pass from captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Abraham doubled their lead just before half-time with a penalty, before a late spot-kick scored by Pellegrini sealed the success.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Berisha
  • 10Lukic
  • 6Zima
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forBuongiornoat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 34Aina
  • 28RicciSubstituted forMandragoraat 84'minutes
  • 4Pobega
  • 15AnsaldiBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSeckat 45'minutes
  • 22Praet
  • 14BrekaloSubstituted forPjacaat 45'minutes
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forPellegriat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Izzo
  • 11Pjaca
  • 19Sanabria
  • 20Edera
  • 23Seck
  • 26Djidji
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 38Mandragora
  • 64Pellegri
  • 77Linetty
  • 89Gemello
  • 99Buongiorno

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 20mins
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forKarsdorpat 58'minutes
  • 27OliveiraSubstituted forCristanteat 58'minutes
  • 17Veretout
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forViñaat 83'minutes
  • 14ShomurodovBooked at 76minsSubstituted forZanioloat 76'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 82'minutes
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 4Cristante
  • 5Viña
  • 6Smalling
  • 11Pérez
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 0, Roma 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 0, Roma 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matias Viña (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Dennis Praet (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sasa Lukic with a cross following a corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Rolando Mandragora replaces Samuele Ricci.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Ibañez.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Leonardo Spinazzola.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Samuele Ricci.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Torino 0, Roma 3. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Booking

    Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samuele Ricci following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 20th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan37258466313583
2Inter Milan37249481324981
3Napoli37237771314076
4Juventus372010757352270
5Lazio371891074551963
6Roma381891159431663
7Fiorentina37185145751659
8Atalanta3716111065471859
9Hellas Verona371410136256652
10Sassuolo371311136463150
11Torino381311144641550
12Udinese371014135758-144
13Bologna371110164355-1243
14Empoli37911174970-2138
15Sampdoria37106214660-1436
16Spezia37106214168-2736
17Salernitana37710203374-4131
18Cagliari37611203468-3429
19Genoa37416172759-3228
20Venezia3768233469-3526
View full Italian Serie A table

