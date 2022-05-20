Match ends, Torino 0, Roma 3.
Tammy Abraham became the highest scoring English player in a Serie A season as he scored twice for Roma in a 3-0 win at Torino.
The former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward, 24, claimed his 16th and 17th league goals for Jose Mourinho's side in Turin in their final league game of the season.
The previous record was Gerry Hitchens' 16 goals for Inter Milan in 1961-62.
Roma finish in sixth place and qualify for next season's Europa League.
"It's been a good year for me," Abraham said. "I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year."
Abraham joined Roma in August 2021 for £34m from Chelsea and in April described his form as "like a dream come true".
Roma, who play in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday against Feyenoord, took the lead at Torino after 33 minutes as Abraham turned and finished inside the penalty box after a pass from captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Abraham doubled their lead just before half-time with a penalty, before a late spot-kick scored by Pellegrini sealed the success.
Line-ups
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Berisha
- 10Lukic
- 6Zima
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forBuongiornoat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 34Aina
- 28RicciSubstituted forMandragoraat 84'minutes
- 4Pobega
- 15AnsaldiBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSeckat 45'minutes
- 22Praet
- 14BrekaloSubstituted forPjacaat 45'minutes
- 9BelottiSubstituted forPellegriat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Izzo
- 11Pjaca
- 19Sanabria
- 20Edera
- 23Seck
- 26Djidji
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 38Mandragora
- 64Pellegri
- 77Linetty
- 89Gemello
- 99Buongiorno
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 24Kumbulla
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 20mins
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forKarsdorpat 58'minutes
- 27OliveiraSubstituted forCristanteat 58'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forViñaat 83'minutes
- 14ShomurodovBooked at 76minsSubstituted forZanioloat 76'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 82'minutes
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 4Cristante
- 5Viña
- 6Smalling
- 11Pérez
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 22Zaniolo
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 0, Roma 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matias Viña (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Dennis Praet (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sasa Lukic with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Rolando Mandragora replaces Samuele Ricci.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Ibañez.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Leonardo Spinazzola.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Samuele Ricci.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Torino 0, Roma 3. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Roma. Nicolò Zaniolo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samuele Ricci following a set piece situation.