Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0Real BetisReal Betis0

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Carlo Ancelotti's champions held

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenges for the ball against Real Betis
Real Madrid head to the Champions League final on the back of one win in four La Liga games

Real Madrid ended their triumphant league campaign with a draw against Real Betis in their final match before facing Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti named his strongest XI for the game between the La Liga champions and the Copa del Rey winners.

Karim Benzema twice went close to scoring but was unable to add to his 27 league goals for the season.

Gareth Bale, who is set to leave Real Madrid, was not involved in the game.

Real Madrid's players give a guard of honour to Copa del Rey winners Real Betis
Real Madrid's players gave a guard of honour to Copa del Rey winners Real Betis, before...
Real Betis' players give La Liga champions Real Madrid a guard of honour
...Betis' players returned the compliment by giving La Liga champions Madrid a guard of honour

Ancelotti's team wrapped up the title last month with four games to spare but they were unable to end the domestic campaign on a winning note.

They managed just three attempts on target during the 90 minutes, while Betis went close when 40-year-old substitute Joaquin fired narrowly over on his 600th La Liga appearance.

Real Madrid, who finish the league season on 86 points from 38 games, now have a full week to prepare for the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.

Real Betis are fifth in the table on 65 points although Real Sociedad can draw level on points if they defeat Atletico Madrid at home on Sunday (21:00 BST).

No Bernabeu farewell for Bale

Ancelotti said on the eve of the game that it was important Real Madrid recognise the contribution Bale made to the club and called on fans to give him a fitting farewell in his final home game.

After naming the Welshman in his squad, the Real boss opted not to include him in his 23.

The 32-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of June, has helped the club win four Champions League trophies and scored 106 goals since joining from Tottenham for £85.3m - then a world transfer record - in September 2013.

Bale has been criticised in Madrid for being perceived to be more committed to playing for Wales than Real.

In March, he hit back at Spanish newspaper Marca for a column which described him as a "parasite".

He has played just seven club games in 2021-22 totalling 290 minutes and scored one goal.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 70'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 70'minutes
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 45'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 45'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forIscoat 70'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 23Sabaly
  • 16Pezzella
  • 5Bartra
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 63'minutes
  • 10CanalesSubstituted forTelloat 86'minutes
  • 8FekirSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 74'minutes
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forIglesiasat 73'minutes
  • 12Da SilvaSubstituted forSánchezat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 9Iglesias
  • 11Tello
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 20Lainez
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
52,232

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Dani Ceballos.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isco.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joaquín (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Sergio Canales.

  12. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  15. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Nabil Fekir.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Juanmi.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 20th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid38268480314986
2Barcelona372110668363273
3Atl Madrid37208963422168
4Sevilla371716452302267
5Real Betis381981162402265
6Real Sociedad37171193935462
7Villarreal3715111161372456
8Ath Bilbao371413104335855
9Osasuna371211143749-1247
10Celta Vigo371210154341246
11Valencia371015124653-745
12Rayo Vallecano38119183950-1142
13Espanyol371011164053-1341
14Getafe37815143238-639
15Elche37109183751-1439
16Granada37813164461-1737
17Mallorca3799193463-2936
18Cádiz37715153451-1736
19Levante38811195176-2535
20Alavés3787223164-3331
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport