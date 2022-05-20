Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.
Real Madrid ended their triumphant league campaign with a draw against Real Betis in their final match before facing Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Carlo Ancelotti named his strongest XI for the game between the La Liga champions and the Copa del Rey winners.
Karim Benzema twice went close to scoring but was unable to add to his 27 league goals for the season.
Gareth Bale, who is set to leave Real Madrid, was not involved in the game.
Ancelotti's team wrapped up the title last month with four games to spare but they were unable to end the domestic campaign on a winning note.
They managed just three attempts on target during the 90 minutes, while Betis went close when 40-year-old substitute Joaquin fired narrowly over on his 600th La Liga appearance.
Real Madrid, who finish the league season on 86 points from 38 games, now have a full week to prepare for the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.
Real Betis are fifth in the table on 65 points although Real Sociedad can draw level on points if they defeat Atletico Madrid at home on Sunday (21:00 BST).
No Bernabeu farewell for Bale
Ancelotti said on the eve of the game that it was important Real Madrid recognise the contribution Bale made to the club and called on fans to give him a fitting farewell in his final home game.
After naming the Welshman in his squad, the Real boss opted not to include him in his 23.
The 32-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the month, has helped the club win four Champions League trophies and scored 106 goals since joining from Tottenham for £85.3m - then a world transfer record - in September 2013.
Bale has been criticised in Madrid for being perceived to be more committed to playing for Wales than Real.
In March, he hit back at Spanish newspaper Marca for a column which described him as a "parasite".
He has played just seven club games in 2021-22 totalling 290 minutes and scored one goal.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 70'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 70'minutes
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 45'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 45'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forIscoat 70'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 23Sabaly
- 16Pezzella
- 5Bartra
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21Rodríguez
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 63'minutes
- 10CanalesSubstituted forTelloat 86'minutes
- 8FekirSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 74'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forIglesiasat 73'minutes
- 12Da SilvaSubstituted forSánchezat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 20Lainez
- 24Ruibal
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 52,232
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Dani Ceballos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isco.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joaquín (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Sergio Canales.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Nabil Fekir.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Juanmi.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.
