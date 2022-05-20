Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Jake Young won promotion with Forest Green but was keen to return north

Bradford City have signed forward Jake Young from League Two champions Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Young has signed a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The Huddersfield-born 20-year-old, who joined Forest Green from Sheffield United, returns to Yorkshire after two years at the New Lawn.

"It feels good to be back home up north and I could not be happier. I am just looking forward to getting started," he said.

Young, who can play on either wing or through the middle, made 62 appearances for Forest Green, with 29 of them coming this season.

"Jake is a player we are really excited to be bringing to Valley Parade and are looking forward to working with," Bradford manager Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

"At just 20, he is young and still very much growing into the game, but has had experiences in the play-offs at this level and already achieved promotion last season by winning the title with Forest Green.

"He carries a lot of dangerous attributes in his game and is happy to be back up in Yorkshire - and more so at this club."

