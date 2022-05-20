Neil Wood was a midfielder in his playing days and had spells with Burnley, Coventry, Blackpool and Oldham

Salford City have appointed Manchester United Under-23s coach Neil Wood as their new boss to replace the sacked Gary Bowyer.

Wood, 39, has progressed through Manchester United's academy as a coach but will now take on his first senior job in League Two.

"I'm very excited for the challenge, I think it's going to be really good going forward," said Wood.

Bowyer left Salford earlier this week after failing to reach the play-offs.

The 50-year-old former Blackburn and Bradford City boss had 14 months in charge of the Ammies, but could only lead the club to a 10th-placed finish this season, seven points off a play-off spot.

Wood has worked in the Manchester United academy from under-13 through to under 23-level.

Since he became lead coach of the under-23s at Old Trafford, 17 academy players have made first-team debuts for the Premier League club.

"We have to create a culture of everyone pulling in the right direction, I think that's one of the main things for the club, the staff, the players, and the fans play such an important role in that as well," he told the club website. external-link

"We want to create a team, a club, that they're proud of, that they want to come and watch, and we want to create a team that's entertaining for them to come and watch."

Salford co-owner Nicky Butt, who worked with Wood in the academy coaching staff at Old Trafford, added: "He's an exceptionally talented coach, very tactical and technical, and someone that everyone will really enjoy working with so it's exciting times for us having him here."