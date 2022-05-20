Olamide Shodipo: Queens Park Rangers take up one-year extension option with winger
Last updated on .From the section QPR
Queens Park Rangers winger Olamide Shodipo is one of 11 young players to have their contracts extended by a year.
Shodipo, 24, whose three-year deal ran out this summer, spent this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, making 20 appearances in an injury-hit spell.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 has played 31 times for the R's since making his debut almost six years ago.
He has also had loan spells at Port Vale, Colchester and Oxford.
Goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney, who played twice in the Championship this season, and midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna, who made three Carabao Cup appearances before going on loan to Torquay United, are among 10 others to sign new deals.
Eleven under-23 players have been released by the R's including Danish midfielder Marco Ramkilde.
- How do you become a football manager? Simon Grayson is fresh from a secret Zoom job interview with a foreign club and reveals how it went
- From Liam Neeson to Keira Knightley: Choose from a selection of films featuring your favourite stars