Jersey captain James Queree lifted the Muratti Vase after a tense finale at Springfield

Jersey beat Guernsey 1-0 to win the first Muratti Vase final since 2019.

Jersey goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet made two good saves at either end of a goalless first half at Springfield.

Ross Allen had two good chances early in the second period for Guernsey before Lorne Bickley headed Jersey into the lead with 21 minutes to go.

Will Fazakerley hit the Jersey bar with a header 11 minutes from full time as the hosts held on to win on the inter-island game's return after Covid-19.

The win takes Jersey's tally to 57 wins, with Guernsey having won the title 47 times and Alderney once in 1920.

Guernsey have not scored a goal in open play in a Muratti since they last won in 2017, having lost 1-0 when they last played at Springfield in 2018 and 3-1 on penalties in 2019 after a goalless draw.

Both sides could have taken the lead in the opening three minutes - Guernsey's Danny Hale had a header brilliantly saved by Van der Vliet before Jersey broke the length of the field and Adam Trotter missed a great chance at the back post.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between as a hotly-contested first half went on as Hale had two good efforts 10 minutes from the break before Van der Vliet made an excellent stop on the edge of the box as Allen broke through one-on-one.

Allen was thwarted by a good challenge from James Queree 10 minutes into the second period and missed another good chance soon after.

The visitors were made to rue those missed chances as Bickley scored from close range at the far post after an excellent cross from Jonny Le Quesne, having been set up by substitute Jake Prince's first touch.

Fazakerley's first touch almost made it 1-1 as the Guernsey FC target man headed Ben Acey's corner against Van der Vliet's bar.

Kieran Mahon blasted a chance over the Jersey bar in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Jersey held on after more than 13 minutes of time added on by EFL referee Andy Haynes.