Leeds have won three of 11 Premier League games under Jesse Marsch

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch says he expects to be in charge of the club next season, even if they are relegated from the Premier League.

His side occupy the final relegation spot going into Sunday's game at Brentford, level on points with Burnley but with an inferior goal difference.

Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds boss in February but they have won just three games under him.

"I'm still planning to be here even in relegation," said the American, 48.

"It's a long-term project and the club committed to me in that way. The connections we have made mesh well together.

"The support from everyone has been amazing, but I'm not thinking about the long-term project, only about Sunday and preparing for that."

Marsch hopes striker Patrick Bamford will be fit enough to play a part in Sunday's game, having been out since mid-March with a foot injury.

He also revealed right-back Luke Ayling has had knee surgery and will be out for "between two and four months". Ayling had already been ruled out for the rest of the season after being sent off against Arsenal earlier in May.

Marsch said his players had watched Thursday's Premier League games, in which Everton secured their Premier League status and Burnley drew with Aston Villa.

"[There were] lots of emotions watching it. We can learn a lot from how the other players can handle the pressure differently," he said.

"We're excited for this challenge - we know we have to be at our best. I never came here to think it would be easy. I knew we'd have to fight for everything. I'll make sure we'll do this on Sunday.

"It would be easier if we knew we were locked in the Premier League but there is one match to focus on. It makes it clear for us - a win gives us the best opportunity.

"I slept well last night because I still have confidence in our group. [It is] better when we control our fate, but that's not the case. [We need] to do whatever we can to get the points."