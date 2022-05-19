Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Port Talbot Town Ladies players celebrate scoring against Pontypridd Town in March 2022

Port Talbot Town Ladies have withdrawn from the Genero Adran Leagues after announcing they are to fold.

Port Talbot finished bottom of the Adran Premier Conference Plate in the 2021-22 campaign.

They were one of the eight clubs in the top flight after the a revamp of the women's game in Wales last year.

"With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Port Talbot Ladies are no more," said a club statement on social media.

"Our volunteers, sponsors and supporters have been incredible on our journey - 10 years of top-flight football wouldn't have been possible without them.

"We were put in this position due to reasons out of our control and it goes without saying the decision to fold did not come lightly."

Port Talbot joined the Welsh Premier Women's League - the precursor to the Adran Premier - in 2012.

Club secretary Mary Ball said: "Port Talbot Town Ladies have made the difficult decision to fold and resign from the Genero Adran Leagues with immediate effect.

"I would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters who have been there for us over the last 12 years, and a special thanks to our players and staff for their commitment and understanding of our current situation.

"Our intention is to continue to grow women's football and I trust our paths will cross again in the very near future."

Wales international Natasha Harding has expressed her disappointment over the news of Port Talbot's demise.

Writing on Twitter, Harding said: "An original within Welsh woman's football. This was never anyone's objective when we set out to help grow the women's game in Wales.

"Hopefully someone can offer support to the girls, staff and everyone involved at the club. My heart goes out to all the club."