Sonia Bompastor's Lyon are looking to reclaim their trophy, while Jonatan Giráldez and Barcelona aim to win back to back titles

Champions League final: Barcelona v Lyon Venue: Juventus Stadium Date: 21 May, 18:00 BST Coverage: Follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app from 17:30 BST.

Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor says her side are going to give Barcelona a "run for their money" in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday.

Lyon are aiming to reclaim the trophy after missing out on last year's final, which was won by Barcelona.

"Barcelona are the title holders, so we could say they are the favourites," said Bompastor.

"Let's not forget Lyon have a lot of experience. This allows us to know how to approach it, but a final is 50-50."

She added: "A magician never reveals their tricks, but our team is a talented and we have the skill set necessary to give them a run for their money, which is what we're going to do."

If Lyon win, Bompastor would become the first woman to win the Champions League as both a player and a manager - having won the title with Lyon in 2011 and 2012.

"This is a 10th final for Lyon and the chance to win an eighth title. That's more important than anything for me as an individual," she said.

Barcelona are looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Lyon won the competition a record five times in a row from 2016-2020.

The Spanish side have only lost one match this season and forward Asisat Oshoala says they are ready to face the French champions.

"Lyon are a well respected team in Europe, they won the Champions League five years in a row and they are obviously the team to beat here," Oshoala told BBC Sport.

"They are much stronger than they were three years ago.

"It would be good to win the Champions League again, not because it is Lyon we're playing against but because it's going to be an amazing experience for us to have it back to back."

Barcelona lifted their first Champions League trophy in 2021

Uefa's head of women's football Nadine Kessler told BBC Sport the final will feature the "best of the best".

"We have the team that dominated women's football the most in the last century, Lyon, and Barcelona - a squad that really has impressed many people in Europe and the world," she added.

"It's super important not to just have big brands and big clubs that are putting a great show on, but also clubs that are really standing behind women's football."

'Amazing atmosphere' expected in Turin

The match is expected to draw around 35,000 fans to the Juventus Stadium, while reports in Spain say that 15,000 fans are travelling from Catalonia to Turin.

"It's going to be a big battle between the fans from Barcelona and the fans from Lyon," Lyon midfielder Catarina Macario told BBC Sport.

"It's going to be something that I think will go down in the history books forever."

The women's football attendance record was broken twice this season in the Champions League as Barcelona drew over 90,000 fans to the Nou Camp.

Oshoala added: "We're getting closer to our goal, we're getting closer to where we want to be, so on that day I think it's going to be amazing.

"It will be nice to play in front of a full stadium again, amazing atmosphere, beautiful soccer from beautiful and great teams in Europe."