John Swift scored 11 goals for Reading this season

Reading are yet to formally offer top scorer John Swift a new contract for next season.

Swift's contract will expire this summer after he helped the Royals avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Fellow out of contract players Junior Hoilett and Michael Morrison are also yet to be offered new deals.

Midfielder Swift, 26, scored 11 goals as Reading finished the season in 21st place, on 41 points.

Tom Holmes, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Femi Azeez and Andy Yiadom have all been offered contract extensions.

Reading, who were deducted six points by the English Football League in November for breaching financial rules, have restrictions on their spending and say all offers made to players fall within the "strict parameters" set by the EFL.

The club say head of football operations Mark Bowen says "dialogue is continuing" with Swift, Hoilett and Morrison, adding that the trio "may opt to re-enter negotiations".

Terell Thomas, Brandon Barker, Orjan Nyland, Felipe Araruna, Alen Halilovic and Marc McNulty have all been released by Paul Ince's Royals.