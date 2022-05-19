Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

James Henry has scored 54 goals in 181 starts for Oxford United

Captain Elliott Moore and James Henry have extended their contracts to play at Oxford United next season.

Former Wolves and Millwall midfielder Henry has scored 54 goals in 181 starts, while centre-back Moore has captained the side in the absence of John Mousinho.

The club have exercised a one-year extension on both players' deals.

Karl Robinson's Oxford finished the season in eighth place in League One, seven points below a play-off place.

"I think we all feel we have unfinished business after going so close to promotion for the last three years now and I want to be part of a successful season in which we hopefully go one better," Henry, 32, told the club's website external-link .

Moore, 25, joined the club from Leicester in 2019 and has been a mainstay in the side.

"I've loved my time at the club and am more than happy to be part of what we are building here," he said.

The club has offered new deals to Billy Bodin and Alex Gorrin, as well as a short-term deal to striker Slavi Spasov.