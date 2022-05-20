Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Gerrard will take Man City game '100% serious' - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says ex-Reds captain and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will take Sunday's game against Manchester City "100% serious".

Klopp's side are one point behind City going into the last game of the season.

Gerrard can help his former club win the Premier League title if his side can beat or draw at City and Liverpool beat Wolves.

"I can only understand these sorts of situations by thinking of myself in the role," said Klopp.

"If I would play a game and could help [former clubs Borussia] Dortmund or Mainz, it would mean for me an extra motivation. That's how it is.

"But I'm not playing and Stevie doesn't play. That's a shame - much more of a shame that Stevie isn't playing than I'm not playing."

Gerrard played 710 games and scored 186 goals for Liverpool during a 17-year career at Anfield, winning eight major trophies, including the Champions League in 2005.

Klopp added: "We're all human beings. Stevie will take it 100% serious without me calling him or whatever. I don't have to, probably, the rest of the club did it already but I haven't."

Liverpool have won this season's Carabao Cup and FA Cup and have reached the Champions League final, which they will play against Real Madrid on 28 May.

However, any hopes of achieving the quadruple will be over if City secure the Premier League title on Sunday.

Regardless of the result in the remaining two competitions, there will be a victory parade for the team in Liverpool on 29 May.

"There are so many reasons to celebrate," added Klopp. "We don't know how many reasons but we already have enough.

"We didn't have a parade two years ago when we were champions - it's not for that reason but that's another reason.

"I'm really happy that we can deliver what I promised at that time when I said that whenever it is possible that we will have a parade.

"It's all about us and what we want to celebrate. It's not about what other people think."

Meanwhile, Klopp confirmed that 27-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi, who joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014, will leave the club in the summer.