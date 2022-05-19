Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has signed a new deal with the Women's Super League club.

The 25-year-old Netherlands forward has scored 117 goals in 144 games since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2017.

A WSL winner with Arsenal in 2018-19, Miedema is the league's record goalscorer and was named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021.

It is a further boost for Arsenal after boss Jonas Eidevall signed a contract extension earlier this month.

Arsenal have not specified the length of Miedema's new deal.

"I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around," said Miedema, who scored 14 goals as Arsenal finished a point behind champions Chelsea in the 2021-22 WSL.

"I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that's what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal."

Eidevall added: "Viv is a stellar talent and a hugely important player for this team, so it's fantastic news that she is staying with us.

"As a club, our ambition is to win titles and compete at the highest level - we know Viv's own ambitions are the same, and together we will give everything to achieve that."