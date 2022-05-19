Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 25-year-old Netherlands forward has scored 117 goals in 144 games since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2017.

A WSL winner with Arsenal in 2018-19, Miedema is the league's record goalscorer and was named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021.

It is a further boost for Arsenal after boss Jonas Eidevall signed a contract extension earlier this month.

Arsenal have not specified the length of Miedema's new contract.

"I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around," said Miedema, who scored 14 goals as Arsenal finished a point behind champions Chelsea in the 2021-22 WSL.

"I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that's what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal."

Miedema, who has only won one WSL title and one FA Cup with the north London club, had been heavily linked with a move to European champions Barcelona after five years with the Gunners.

"Viv is a stellar talent and a hugely important player for this team, so it's fantastic news that she is staying with us," Eidevall said.

"As a club, our ambition is to win titles and compete at the highest level - we know Viv's own ambitions are the same, and together we will give everything to achieve that."

Analysis

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

It is a hugely significant deal for Arsenal. She has been the club's top scorer for four successive campaigns, but it is not just her goals - Miedema also contributes massively with assists.

Both domestically and globally she is one of the most high-profile names in women's football so it is a also a coup for the WSL to have her for at least another year.

Beyond this latest extension, Arsenal will need to prove they can give Miedema what she ultimately wants.

The 25-year-old has time on her hands but she wants to play regular Champions League football and winning silverware is a major ambition. If Arsenal fail to deliver that this coming season, she would struggle not to be tempted away.

Barcelona would guarantee both, but at Arsenal Miedema has the opportunity to spearhead a progressive side under Jonas Eidevall and she has given the club an opportunity to prove their ambition.