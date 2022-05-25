Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Weir has been nominated for Fifa's Puskas Award for the past two years

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir is to leave the WSL club this summer when her contract expires.

The 26-year-old Scotland international, who joined City in 2018, has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish side Real Madrid.

Weir's last appearance for City came in their FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea earlier this month.

The club confirmed in a statement she would be leaving along with French goalkeeper Karima Benameur Taieb.

Weir scored 38 goals in 124 appearances in all competitions for City, including three memorable goals in three league wins over rivals Manchester United - with two of them earning Fifa Puskas Award nominations.

City have already seen England international Georgia Stanway complete a move to Bayern Munich following the end of the season.

Meanwhile Lucy Bronze, 30, is nearing the expiration of her City contract and fellow England player Keira Walsh, 25, is attracting attention from numerous clubs across Europe.