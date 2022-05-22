Last updated on .From the section Football

Michael Cheek scored 17 goals for Bromley in the National League this season

Michael Cheek's goal saw Bromley secure the FA Trophy for the first time with victory over fellow National League side Wrexham.

Cheek struck from close range in the second half for Bromley.

It proved to be a disappointing afternoon for Wrexham and their owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood stars, along with their families as well as Will Ferrell and David Beckham, were among a crowd of more than 46,000 at Wembley.

Bromley were beaten finalists in 2018, but held on for victory during a frantic finish in which Jake Hyde had a goal disallowed.

Wrexham went into the game having lost out to Stockport County in the race for automatic promotion from the National League while Bromley had finished seven points off the play-offs in 10th spot.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watched on from the stands as Wrexham were beaten by Bromley

Paul Mullin, whose two late goals against Stockport in the semi-final had secured Wrexham's fourth Wembley appearance, made an early run but from his pull-back, Ollie Palmer's effort was smothered by Billy Bingham.

Harry Forster's deft cross found Cheek, but the header from Bromley's top scorer was gathered comfortably by Christian Dibble before Ali Al-Hamadi fired over as both sides made lively starts.

In what was an open game, Mullin beat the offside trap and squared it to Jordan Davies, but the midfielder shot straight into the hands of Ellery Balcombe, while at the opposite end Harry Forster curled an effort over the bar.

Tozer headed over from Tom O'Connor's cross and a Mullin shot was gathered by Balcombe in the closing minutes of a first half which ended goalless.

Wrexham utilised Tozer's long throw in the opening minutes of the second half, with Davies heading wide before another of the defender's deliveries was cleared by Cheek.

Bromley came close to breaking the deadlock with two opportunities within the space of two minutes when Al-Hamadi's shot was parried by Dibble before the Wrexham goalkeeper denied Cheek, who had been played in by Chris Bush.

David Beckham (left) and Will Ferrell (right) were at Wembley alongside Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Rob McElhenney

Mullin then tried his luck from a tight angle only to hit the side netting, but there was no denying Bromley on 63 minutes when a long pass found Whitley who squared the ball for Cheek to fire into the roof of the net from close range.

Al-Hamadi and Cheek had efforts blocked as Bromley looked for a second which ultimately they did not need as Wrexham had little luck in front of goal.

Hyde's header was superbly tipped over the bar by Balcombe in stoppage time with the Wrexham substitute also having goal disallowed.

Bromley end the season on a high while Wrexham will hope to put behind two disappointing results behind them when they embark on the National League play-offs.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"I felt some of our approach play was decent and we got in some very good areas but we couldn't find that bit of quality in the final third to unlock the door.

"There was no lack of effort but that final cross and that final pass and that bit of quality wasn't there today.

"We've got to take this defeat on the chin and credit to Bromley for winning.

"Since day one of pre-season the aim was to get promotion and we can't let this affect us."