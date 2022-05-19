Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Conor Thomas is a former England youth international

New Crewe Alexandra boss Alex Morris has made his first signing by bringing in midfielder Conor Thomas from League One side Cheltenham Town.

The 28-year-old ex-Coventry City player has signed a two-year deal at Mornflake Stadium.

Thomas, capped by England at under-17 and under-18 level, looked destined for the top when Liverpool signed him on loan in 2011.

But injury halted a proposed switch to Anfield on a more permanent basis.

After more than 100 appearances for Coventry, he left for Swindon Town in 2016 before moving on again to Indian Super League club ATK a year later.

He returned to English football in 2018 to sign for Cheltenham, where he has scored 20 goals in 146 appearances and was part of their League Two play-off side in 2019-20 and their promotion-winning team in 2020-21.

Crewe start next season back in League Two following relegation after four years in League One under David Artell, who was sacked in April and replaced by Morris.

