European Under-21 Championship qualifying Matches: Belgium v Scotland (Sunday 5 June, 15:00 BST) & Denmark v Scotland (Friday 10 June, 17:00 BST) Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has been called up the Scotland Under-21 squad for the first time for June's double-header with Belgium and Denmark.

The 18-year-old has netted twice since scoring on his senior debut in January.

Lowry's club-mate Leon King, Dundee United's Archie Meekison and Dundee pair Josh Mulligan and Harrison Sharp also get first call-ups.

The Scots take on group winners Belgium in Sint-Truiden on 5 June and finish away to Denmark five days later.

Scot Gemmill's side's qualification hopes ended with a draw away to Kazakhstan in March.

"I haven't worked with Alex yet but I've really enjoyed watching him get his opportunity with his club," said Gemmill.

"He's the same as all the players, he has to come and really maximise the opportunity and show he can play at this level.

"You only have to look at the level of the opposition players - it really is best v best. It's a big challenge but I'm sure they're all looking forward to it."