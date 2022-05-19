Last updated on .From the section Football

Newport Pagnell goalkeeper Martin Conway saved three Hamworthy penalties in the semi-final shootout - and scored one too

Patrick Vieira, John Terry, Vincent Kompany and Giorgio Chiellini.

Footballing legends who have all climbed the steps to lift a trophy under the famous Wembley arch.

This weekend, Littlehampton Town and Newport Pagnell Town have their chance to write their names in history.

With a £30,000 prize on the line, the two clubs will contest the FA Vase final at England's home of football.

The ninth and 10th tier sides meet before Bromley take on Wrexham in the FA Trophy on a blockbuster day of non-league football.

'Everyone in the town will have a great day out'

Littlehampton reached Wembley despite losing 5-0 in the fifth round to Athletic Newham, who were subsequently removed from the competition after being charged by the FA for twice fielding an ineligible player.

The team have prepared for the final by training at Brighton and Hove Albion's Lancing training centre.

Player-manager George Gaskin said the experience of playing on pristine pitches would prepare the team well for Wembley's immaculate playing surface.

"It was unbelievable having that little feel about being a pro footballer," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

"The pitches being absolutely perfect and having everything you need there, we can't thank them enough.

"Going ahead of the Vase [final] will be the perfect way to keep progressing through the week."

For Brighton fan Liam Humphreys, 34, the experience was extra special and he hopes to now win the trophy to give the fans a day to remember.

"It means a lot to everyone here at the club," he said.

"All of the committee, fans and players deserve it.

"Everyone in the town will have a great day out and enjoy it and hopefully we can do the stuff on the pitch and they can go home even happier."

Hollywood factor to add extra sparkle

Newport Pagnell warmed up for Wembley with a behind-closed-doors fixture against an MK Dons XI and a match against Watford's under-23s ahead of the game, having reached the final via a penalty-shootout victory over Hamworthy United.

"It's sunk in a bit among everybody now we're getting closer to the big day," head of football Vivion Cox told the Non-League Show on BBC Three Counties Radio.

"With Wrexham being there and the Ryan Reynolds [Wrexham co-owner with Rob McElhenney] factor there should be a big crowd, so it should be a fantastic atmosphere."

Cox said the Vase finalists had been allocated 7,000 tickets each and Newport Pagnell were close to selling out.

With the winner receiving £30,000 - double the runners-up prize of £15,000 - there will be plenty on the line for the two clubs.

The FA Vase kicks off at 12:15 BST on Sunday, 22 May, followed by the FA Trophy final between Bromley and Wrexham at 16:15 BST.

Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands beat Binfield 3-2 in last year's Vase final

Littlehampton's route to the final:

1st round: Littlehampton 3-2 Moneyfields

2nd round: Deal Town 1-2 Littlehampton

3rd round: Littlehampton 1-0 Sheppey United

4th round: Athletic Newham 5-0 Littlehampton (Newham removed from competition)

5th round: Littlehampton 3-3 Brockenhurst (won 4-1 on penalties)

Quarter-final: Littlehampton 1-0 North Shields

Semi-final: Littlehampton 4-0 Loughborough Students

Newport Pagnell's route to the final:

2nd qualifying round: Newport Pagnell 1-0 Harpenden Town

1st round: London Colney 0-1 Newport Pagnell

2nd round: Newport Pagnell 1-1 Leighton Town (won 2-1 on penalties)

3rd round: Whittlesey Athletic First 0-6 Newport Pagnell

4th round: Newport Pagnell 3-1 Fakenham Town

5th round: Newport Pagnell 1-1 Buckland Athletic (won 4-3 on penalties)

Quarter-final: Whitchurch Alport 1-2 Newport Pagnell

Semi-final: Newport Pagnell 1-1 Hamworthy United (won 6-5 on penalties)