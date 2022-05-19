Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stockport County's Edgeley Park Stadium will host the Women's National League Championship play-off final

The BBC will show live coverage of the Women's National League Championship play-off final on Saturday.

Southampton FC will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stockport County's Edgeley Park, with the winners promoted to the second tier of women's football.

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will stream coverage from 14:50 BST, with kick-off at 15:00 BST.

It is the first time a showpiece match from the third tier of the women's game has been shown live on the BBC.

Southampton finished the regular season as champions of the Women's National League Southern Premier Division while Wolves won the Northern Premier Division.

Both sides dominated their respective divisions, losing just one league game each.

Carol West, chair of the Women's National League, said: "We're delighted to have agreed a deal with the BBC to showcase the centrepiece of our competition. With both teams in such good form the final promises to be a showcase event."