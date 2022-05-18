Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Colin Calderwood was Nottingham Forest manager between 2008 and 2010

Former Scotland international Colin Calderwood is set to join Russell Martin's Swansea City coaching staff.

Ex-Nottingham Forest manager Calderwood, 57, is currently assistant boss at Northampton Town.

But Calderwood is expected to leave the League Two side to link up with Martin having previously worked with him at Norwich City.

Swansea have had a vacancy in their coaching set-up since assistant head coach Luke Williams' exit in February.

Matt Gill stepped up from his role as technical development coach to serve as Martin's number two until the end of the season and he will now fill that position on a permanent basis, with Calderwood arriving as a coach.

Centre-back Calderwood played for Mansfield, Swindon, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Notts County and was capped 36 times by Scotland.

He began his managerial career at Northampton and has also managed Hibernian and Cambridge United as well as Forest.

Calderwood spent a number of years as assistant boss to Chris Hughton, and got to know Martin during Hughton's spell as Norwich manager.

Northampton were beaten in the League Two play-off semi-finals by Mansfield, whose 1-0 second-leg victory on Wednesday night saw them progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Calderwood rejoined the Cobblers in 2021 having been assistant head coach at Blackpool.