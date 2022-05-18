Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joel Piroe scored 24 goals in claimed six assists in 47 Swansea appearances in 2021-22

Russell Martin says Joel Piroe's agents are not currently willing to discuss the idea of the forward signing a new Swansea City contract.

Piroe, 22, agreed a three-year deal when he joined Swansea in July 2021.

Martin says the Championship club's hierarchy "have discussed" offering Piroe improved terms.

"It's something that Joel's representatives are not interested in at this moment in time," Swansea's head coach said.

"I know [chief executive] Julian [Winter] has mooted that to them but at this minute they don't think that is an option."

Former Netherlands Under-20 international Piroe has been linked with a move this summer after scoring 24 goals in his debut Swansea season.

Premier League Leicester City have been touted as potential suitors for a player who thrived both as a central striker and then in a slightly deeper role under Martin.

Piroe said he would "see what happens" during the close season having been named player of the year at Swansea earlier this month.

Martin says there is no sign yet of concrete interest in Piroe, who Swansea signed for an initial £1m from PSV Eindhoven.

"I think Joel has been in Milan enjoying his holiday with his girlfriend," Martin told BBC Sport Wales.

"Julian has been speaking to his agent a lot to see if there is any change [in the situation], but absolutely nothing, no."

Martin has played down speculation linking Swansea with a move for Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness, with Winter revealing the club's initial focus during the close season is on signing defensive players.

Winter told a fans' forum that Swansea's "top three priorities" were two centre-backs and a right-wingback.

The Swans would like to re-sign Cyrus Christie after his successful loan spell in the second half of last season, but Martin said: "We are probably a little bit apart in terms of where he has been financially and where we are at.

"I think the conversation will keep going on and it might change again. But we have to have other options apart from Cyrus as well."

Martin said earlier this month he would like to bring Joe Allen back to Swansea this summer, but it appears unlikely that a deal will happen unless at least one midfielder leaves the Welsh club.

Jay Fulton has played a bit-part role at Swansea since Martin took over in August 2021, while Liam Walsh spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull.

"I don't think there's a gap in the squad for Joe Allen," Martin said. "There may be a gap in the squad [in the future] and he is one person who we would definitely be interested in to fill it.

"But at the moment I think it would be a difficult one. It's whether we can interest Joe enough to wait.

"There are going to be lots of interest and I will just be one of a number of managers who will be interested. So much in football is timing and opportunity."

Swansea academy product Allen, 32, is out of contract at Stoke City this summer, although the Potters are reportedly keen to offer him a new deal.

Swansea defender Joel Latibeaudiere, meanwhile, has been called up by Jamaica for a friendly against Catalonia on 25 May.