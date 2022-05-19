Former Hibernian and Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson, who has been named Scottish League 2 manager of the season after leading Kelty Hearts to the title, has emerged as favourite to become Dundee boss, but the 37-year-old has also held talks with Raith Rovers. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee have whittled their shortlist down to five, with Kelty Hearts' Kevin Thomson, fellow former Scotland internationals Steven Pressley and Shaun Maloney, Hull City coach Peter van der Veen and well-travelled Peter Leven all touted as their next manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee have narrowed their search for a new manager and will hold interviews next week. (The Courier) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has prepared a "Visit Highlands" pitch in order to attract new players to Dingwall. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is not surprised at the extent of the rebuild required in the playing squad he inherited. (Press & Journal) external-link

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic manager Robbie Horn is close to retaining all the players who helped the club win promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League for the first time, explaining that they "have to live within our means" and will not have the financial backing of Cove Rangers or Kelty Hearts when they jumped from the Lowland League to League 2. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers' Europa League final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt means they will have to start next season's Champions League campaign in the third qualifying round and, although they will avoid Benfica, Dynamo Kiev and almost certainly Marseille, who are likely to finish third in France, they could face PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz, Midtjylland or Union Saint Gilloise. Should they progress to the play-off round, they will still avoid Benfica but could face Marseille or Kiev. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Uefa has offered an apology to Rangers fans after thousands were left angry when kiosks within the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium during their Europa League final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt closed or ran out of water, with the governing body blaming "extraordinary" demand. (The Herald) external-link

A grateful fan has thanked Leon Balogun for "saving my life" during Wednesday's Europa League final, saying he "wouldn't have survived" had the Rangers centre-half not brought water to supporters after kiosk closures in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium that left dehydrated fans having to use toilet taps to get a drink in the 35℃ heat. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Uefa refused Rangers the opportunity to have a tifo display in their section of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for the Europa League final despite Eintracht Frankfurt fans showed off theirs in their end of the arena prior to kick-off. (The National) external-link

Spanish police have confirmed they arrested six Germans but no Rangers fans before and after Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, describing the Scottish club's supporters as "well-behaved but thirsty". (Scottish Daily Express) external-link