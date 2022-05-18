Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Lee Johnson has been out of work since being dismissed by Sunderland in January

Lee Johnson will be confirmed as the new manager of Hibernian on Thursday.

The 40-year-old, who has had managerial spells at Bristol City, Barnsley and Oldham Athletic, was dismissed by Sunderland in January.

He replaces Shaun Maloney, who lasted just four months at Easter Road.

Johnson, who had a brief stints as a player with both Hearts and Kilmarnock, will be Hibs third permanent manager in six months after Jack Ross' sacking in December.

Johnson was the youngest manager in the Football League when he took over at Oldham aged 31 in March 2013.

He moved on to League One rivals Barnsley two years later and 12 months on made the switch to Bristol City in the Championship, where he spent over four years, steering the club to eighth place in 2018-19.

Following his departure in July 2020, Johnson joined Sunderland in December of the same year and won the EFL Trophy in 2021 but missed out on promotion and was sacked in early 2022 following a 6-0 loss at Bolton.