Goalkeeper Holden began his career at Bury when he was a teenager

Cambridge United have signed goalkeeper James Holden from Reading on a two-year deal.

Holden, 20, joined the Royals' academy in 2019 but did not go on to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

He spent two periods on loan at National League side Maidenhead United in 2021 and 2022, making 14 appearances in total.

"It was quite an easy decision for me," Holden said.

"I just want to push them [the other goalkeepers] as much as possible, get them to push me, develop as much as I can and see what opportunities come about."

