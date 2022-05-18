Richard O'Donnell: Rochdale sign goalkeeper on two-year deal
Rochdale have signed goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old was released by fellow League Two side Bradford last week after four seasons with the Bantams.
"I had a good chat with Robbie (Stockdale) last week, and his plans for the club and the way he wants to play are exciting, so as as soon as I spoke to him we got things done pretty quickly" he told the club website.
"I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to getting started in July."
