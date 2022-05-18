Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Richard O'Donnell made 137 appearances in four seasons with Bradford City

Rochdale have signed goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old was released by fellow League Two side Bradford last week after four seasons with the Bantams.

"I had a good chat with Robbie (Stockdale) last week, and his plans for the club and the way he wants to play are exciting, so as as soon as I spoke to him we got things done pretty quickly" he told the club website. external-link

"I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to getting started in July."

