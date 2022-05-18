Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Anna Filbey represented England at Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

Wales midfielder Anna Filbey has confirmed her departure from Charlton.

Filbey joined Athletic's first professional women's team in July 2021.

The 22-year-old has also played for Arsenal and Spurs and spent time on loan at Celtic.

"I would like to thank the staff for all they have done for me, my team-mates that I was lucky enough to share the pitch with and lastly the fans for their continued support throughout," she said.