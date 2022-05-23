That's it. The 2021-22 Premier League season has been consigned to history, with only the memories - some good, some heart-breaking and many dramatic - to see us through the summer.

BBC Sport's fan community have been providing analysis the whole way through and we asked for their reviews of another rollercoaster campaign.

Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast external-link

Picking one is difficult. Ultimately, Arsenal's lesson has to be that when their first XI was fit, they were very good - but the back-up players were not of the required quality.

Progress has been made. It's a big disappointment given where we found ourselves, but the points tally would have finished joint third last season and in the top four the previous year. A slim squad weakened in January was the difference.

was the first time we've seen the Gunners be the better footballing team against one of the top two.

earlier in the season was impressive, but for performance,

Jat Sogi, Punjabi Villans external-link

On the pitch, concentration levels. Cutting out silly errors, especially at the back, and we need to be more clinical up front. Off the pitch (though still on the training pitch), our fitness levels need improving because we tire a lot quicker than other teams.

I have to say yes. He has the ability to attract big name players.

Sadio Mane. What a player. His work-rate is second to none.

It's a main first-team player - Douglas Luiz. He doesn't look interested and it seems like his head has been turned.

6/10. I had hoped to better last season's points tally.

Ali Mullaley, Her Game Too ambassador external-link

Close opponents down on the edge of the box. We seem to have been caught out so many times not doing this.

Assuming I don't have to be realistic about the prospect of making the signing... Son Heung-min - the most criminally underrated player in the Premier League.

Sad to say, but probably Marcus Forss. I don't think we'll see him in a Brentford shirt again.

: This is really hard - there have just been so many standout performers. For me, the majestic Christian Norgaard just edges it over Rico Henry.

. It had everything - brilliant football, Christian Eriksen's first goal for the Bees and Thomas Tuchel trying to blame the weather.

It really has to be

I'll give it 9/10. Not only have we stayed in the Premier League, we have done it in style.

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton external-link

The poor selection of wine at the Amex - and improving the home form.

Football is about results and Graham Potter has delivered.

Boring pick, but Harry Kane. Still need a clinical striker to capitalise on the possession and numerous chances.

Aaron Connolly. Six months in the Championship with Middlesbrough was meant to be a kick up the backside, but it hasn't worked.

Marc Cucurella. At only 23, he could become one of the best full-backs in the world.

The obvious one is hammering Manchester United - but I actually think

8/10. A record Premier League points haul and the club's highest finish in English football. Why not 10? Five home wins all season, a run of 96 days without a goal at the Amex and a three-month stretch without a victory between September and Boxing Day.

Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never external-link

Be proud of your history, but also look to the future. We need an image overhaul to move away from the defend-for-your-lives football we have become famous for. And, perhaps, have a shot on target.

Sure, if we had one... I have no problem with Sean Dyche going, even though the gamble didn't play off. I am hugely grateful for the past decade - but time was up and we had to move on.

We need upgrades in most positions, but I would love Kieran Trippier and Danny Ings back. They just get us as a club and a town.

Wout Weghorst. Turns out he wasn't a superior Chris Wood after all.

Probably Pope, but I would give a special mention to James Tarkowski, who led in place of Ben Mee.

Nick Pope against everyone. That man should wear that England number one shirt.

1/10. Woeful tactics, ineffective performances and inadequate transfer windows. The one goes to 'Super Mike Jackson', who gave us hope and pride in the final eight games.

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

On the field, Mount is ready to take over the club captaincy should Cesar Azpilicueta leave. Off the field, make sure the supporters are given a fair voice.

Yes. Give the man a new central midfielder and another world-class centre-back.

Skipping those already departing, I'm going for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Nobody in blue had a truly poor season.

Arguments could be made for Reece James and Antonio Rudiger but, for me, Mason Mount just pips Thiago Silva.

Outplaying Real Madrid at the Bernabeu is up there, but

8/10. Becoming just the fifth European team in history to have won every domestic and international club competition possible, unluckily losing two domestic finals, plus par in the league, has to be a successful season.

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

There have been questions about in-game management by Vieira, but he is a reactive manager and has shown that he can improve things. Off the field, recruitment continues to be key.

Yes, very. Patrick Vieira is not the finished article and still has a lot to learn, but he has had an impressive first season at the club.

Luka Milivojevic. The Serbia and Palace captain has been a wonderful servant to the club but needs regular game time.

Both centre-backs have been exceptional and it's almost harsh selecting one over the other, but Joachim Andersen has been excellent.

. To not concede against City this season is quite an accomplishment.

7.5/10. This season was meant to be one of transition, but we reached an FA Cup semi-final.

Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity external-link

Get a proper off-field structure in place and shift out certain board members. This season has highlighted past mistakes and how operating as an amateur club doesn't work in the Premier League.

100%. The best thing that has happened to the club this season.

We need a lot of work, but in terms of a reachable player, I'd be going for Conor Gallagher.

How long have you got? There are a fair few out of contract, but I feel Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane could all be moved on.

Anthony Gordon. Fatigue in recent weeks has certainly impacted him, but he's stepped up this season and shown other players up. He's got a bright future at the club.

2/10. One mark for Frank Lampard's appointment and one for the fans.

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock external-link

On the pitch, keep it simple. Pass and move and don't try impossible killer passes. Off the pitch, investment is needed.

I am happy for Jesse Marsch that he gets a chance to embed his philosophies away from the peril of a relegation scrap. Following Bielsa was a near-impossible job, but he's earned a chance.

Tyler Roberts. Never repaid the faith of Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League in the way Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood have done.

Raphinha. He's had his critics but he almost doubled last season's tally and dragged us through at times.

- Jack Harrison's performance sticks out after scoring three in our biggest scalp of the season.

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

Not really. Brendan Rodgers is too stubborn to change when it isn't working. We are the worst at defending set-pieces, we can't score or create anything from set-pieces ourselves, and Rodgers plays players out of position.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Energetic and offers loads of attacking threat on the wing.

Youri Tielemans. Since Christmas, he has been on the beach waiting for his move.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He has come through late at the age of 23, but has taken his chance and run with it, and is still running now!

4/10 at best. Yes, we have had good bits, like the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, but in every other competition we have been poor with shocking tactics.

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop external-link

There's nothing wrong with a big signing in January if the player fits the bill. Luis Diaz has sparked even more life into an already brilliant Liverpool attack.

No, get rid of him...! I actually laughed when I read this question.

Kevin de Bruyne is the best central midfielder playing in England I've seen since Steven Gerrard.

Sadly, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Not good enough for central midfield - great guy, though, and I wish him well.

Before Christmas, Mohamed Salah by a country mile. Since the turn of the year, Sadio Mane. The correct answer is probably Salah, but we'd have won nothing without Alisson. And a big shoutout to the best centre-back in Premier League history, Virgil van Dijk, too.

in the FA Cup semi-final. The scoreline was close but the level Liverpool reached at Wembley was insane, blitzing the other best side on the planet and leaving the game over as a contest within 45 minutes.

10/10. Whatever happens. Two cups in the bag, so close to a third already and a Champions League final to come. We've played in every possible game and lost only three of them so far.

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast external-link

Finishing. It's ironic that the top-scoring team needs to be more clinical.

Next question! Let's get his next contract extension signed please.

With the arrival of both Erling Haaland and Julien Alvarez, one of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling.

Kevin de Bruyne wins it, although a number get mentioned in despatches, including Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock external-link

What Ten Hag says goes. He arrives in England with the same aura Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp carried into Manchester City and Liverpool. Off the pitch, new chief executive Richard Arnold has given football heads the freedom to make football decisions, and Ten Hag should be central to those.

Ralf Rangnick had an incredibly tough job to pick up the scraps after Solskjaer, but I expected plenty more. He talks a brilliant game but his coaching stint in England has been a disaster. Ten Hag is absolutely the right man to replace him and his efforts to start work as early as possible backs that up.

Declan Rice. United have plenty of areas to fix, including in defensive midfield. Rice is at the top of the list, is only 23 and would fit Ten Hag's preferred 4-2-3-1 seamlessly.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He only joined in 2019, but isn't part of Erik ten Hag's plans and Jurrien Timber's expected arrival will spell the end.

Ronaldo. David de Gea has saved United from further humiliation and Fred is one of a few who deserve praise, but you can't look beyond Ronaldo and his 24 goals - where would we be without them?

. United's response to the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Tottenham in a reshuffled system was sensational and one of only a handful of 'good' performances this season. The opening day 5-1 mauling of Leeds and the character shown in Michael Carrick's 2-0 win at Villarreal in the first match after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking are strong contenders.

3/10. One mark for Cristiano Ronaldo's return. One mark for another academy product brought through in Anthony Elanga. One mark for the progress being made off the pitch in the club's hierarchy. Other than that, without doubt the worst season of my lifetime. A nightmare.

Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV external-link

Over the moon. Howe should win manager of the season for the incredible turnaround he's achieved.

Joelinton. From failed striker to midfield enforcer. He's been an absolute powerhouse.

. That was the turning point and the atmosphere at St James' Park was electric.

7/10 - considering the sorry state of affairs we were in until Eddie Howe took over. To have comfortably stayed up after no wins in the opening 14 games is remarkable.

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer external-link

Self-funding doesn't work in the Premier League. A noble and worthy ideal it may be, but football isn't going to hang around waiting for Norwich City and their model to become global.

No. But equally, it's impossible to blame either Dean Smith or Daniel Farke when they were both handed such a technically poor and lily-livered squad to work with.

Emi Buendia. Obviously we'd all love Kevin de Bruyne, but it was Buendia - who left us for Villa last summer - who would have made such a difference to us this season.

Far too many to mention. Although I should say we'll not miss any of the high-profile loan players.

Easy one - Teemu Pukki by a mile. He was the only City player who looked remotely at home in the division.

. Considering we only managed a miserable five wins, I'm not exactly spoilt for choice. To think we finished that game so full of hope…

1/10. In fact, if Susie Dent could find us a 17th-century word that mashes together woeful, gutless, pathetic, joyless, abject and lamentable, then that'd be our season.

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

Rating: 4/10. We saw some improvements through the emergence of Tino Livramento, the early goal tally of Armando Broja and more pieces of magic from James Ward-Prowse. But it turned sour quickly. If it wasn't for the FA Cup run, then that rating would be generous.

Best performance: The win over West Ham at London Stadium on Boxing Day was crucial to turning our season around, but the best has to be the victory at Tottenham - going behind twice, then finding two goals in the last 10 minutes to snatch the points.

Player of the season: It has to be Ward-Prowse, but Kyle Walker-Peters has also been so consistent.

Player whose time is up: The biggest disappointment is Moussa Djenepo. He arrived for £14m but has continuously failed to impress.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: We are crying out for a playmaker of real quality, so I would love to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

Happy with your manager? The #RalphOut is in full force due to his lack of a plan B. I'm not convinced he knows his best eleven. I want to see him succeed but I'm questioning whether he's the right fit for what we need right now.