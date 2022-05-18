Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Luke Woolfenden is a product of Ipswich's youth system

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who is a product of the League One club's academy, has made 107 first-team appearances, with 38 of them coming this season.

"I was really enjoying my football in the second half of the season and I am delighted to have signed a new contract," he said. external-link

Town have also taken up an option to extend the contract of midfielder Sone Aluko, 33, by a year.

Aluko has made 36 appearances and scored three goals since joining from Derby County last August.

Meanwhile, three youngsters have been given new deals.

Forward Tommy Hughes, 21, has signed for six months, while midfielder Tawanda Chirewa, 18, and striker Tyreece Simpson, 20, have been given one-year contracts.

Earlier this week, forward Kayden Jackson and wing-back Wes Burns also agreed new terms at Portman Road.