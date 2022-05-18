Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Travis Johnson was initially offered the chance to stay at Gresty Road

Defender Travis Johnson is leaving Crewe after the relegated League One club withdrew a contract offer.

The 21-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, was offered a new deal.

However, he has now been released along with Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe and Sam Booth.

Johnson made 25 appearances this season for the Railwaymen, who finished bottom of League One.