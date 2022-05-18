Last updated on .From the section Football

Kouyate (right) and Gueye were both part of the Senegal side that won the country's first African Cup of Nations title in February

Paris St-Germain's Idrissa Gueye refused to play in a match to avoid wearing a rainbow symbol in support of LGBTQ+ rights, BBC Sport understands.

The 32-year-old former Aston Villa and Everton midfielder was absent from Saturday's 4-0 win over Montpellier.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said only that Gueye missed the game for "personal reasons".

The French Football Federation has reportedly written to Gueye to clarify why he was absent.

BBC Sport has approached Gueye's representatives for comment.

Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate and Watford's Ismaila Sarr have posted on social media in apparent support of their Senegal team-mate's stance.

Kouyate posted a picture of himself alongside Gueye on Instagram, with a caption calling Gueye "a real man". Watford winger Sarr posted a picture of him and Gueye accompanied by three heart emojis and the caption "100%".

In response to Sarr's post, Watford reiterated their commitment to equality and diversity, adding "this includes the willingness to offer further education and support to any of its employees".

Homosexuality is illegal in Senegal and punishable by prison sentences of up to five years.

French top-flight clubs wore rainbow-designed shirt numbers to show their solidarity with LGBTQ+ rights

For the second successive season, clubs in France have been invited to mark 17 May's International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia by wearing rainbow-design numbers on the back of their shirts.

In addition to missing Saturday's win over Montpellier, Gueye, who arrived at PSG for £30m in July 2019, missed last year's show of solidarity citing gastroenteritis, according to Le Parisien newspaper, who first reported the reason for his absence. external-link

PSG said on Wednesday that they were "very proud to wear this shirt".

"The biggest stars of world football were on the field on Saturday and expressed the club's commitment to the fight against homophobia and all forms of discrimination," it added.

Gueye's stance has been supported by prominent politicians in Senegal.