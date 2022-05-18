Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba was Sheffield United's scourge throughout

Sheffield United's "cruel" Championship play-off penalty shootout defeat by Nottingham Forest will take time to sink in, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades were taken to penalties after wiping out Forest's 2-1 first-leg lead in a dominant display at the City Ground.

Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba made big saves to deny United in normal time, and then three key shootout stops.

"I honestly believed we'd go through," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"My overriding feeling is one of pride, I know for a fact the result hasn't sunk in, I haven't accepted that we're out, so that'll come in the next couple of days.

"You don't get what you deserve sometimes and football is cruel like that.

"We were fantastic from the first whistle, and got caught with a sucker-punch again, and we know why we're upset about that.

"But we responded fantastically well and they've done themselves and their families proud, and myself and the staff proud."

Heckingbottom grateful for players' efforts

Morgan Gibbs-White has had a profitable loan spell at Sheffield United from Wolves

One of the players to miss a spot-kick in the shootout was Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White, having earlier scored a crucial goal to cancel out Brennan Johnson's opener for Forest on the night.

The versatile forward, 22, had found game-time hard to come by at his parent club but has had his career revitalised at Bramall Lane, with 12 goals in 37 games.

"This season has done him the world of good," Heckingbottom added. "Good for his career, us, him personally; his football has been great but he's grown as a person as well which is really important.

"But like I said to every player in there, the 11 that started, the boys on the bench, those that stepped up to take a penalty, those that were going to, the injured lads who came down to support the team - everyone of them from day one, myself, Jack [Lester] and Macca [Stuart McCall] want to thank them.

"Every one of them has contributed to the journey, we just didn't quite have enough. Every game we've won we've done it together, and this defeat we'll take together."

The journey continues for Heckingbottom

Forest's revival from bottom of the Championship to Wembley under Steve Cooper had been much publicised during the build-up to the play-offs, but Heckingbottom and his staff have enjoyed a similar upward trajectory.

The trio of Heckingbottom, Lester and McCall were given the task of taking on the Blades after Slavisa Jokanovic's exit in November.

They found a team 17th in the table and eight points off the play-offs but put together a gameplan which brought about results, in particular a three-win finish to the season to ease fears of missing out on the top six.

"It has been a hell of a ride but I thought we were going to ride it all the way to the Premier League," Heckingbottom said.

"We'll have to see what happens now, reflect on it but you don't really get time. It's onto the next thing. It's the summer now.

"I know I need a bit of time away to relax and let this sink in, and then we're on with next season. I know there's no real football to watch but that's when the hard work starts."