Kernow's players have won all three of their 'international' matches

Cornwall's footballers will have longer to wait before playing in their first international tournament after Conifa's European Football Cup was cancelled.

The 12-team tournament was due to be held in Nice in early June, but earlier this month Conifa said the event was "in serious jeopardy".

The Covid-19 pandemic saw Conifa's 2020 World Football Cup and last year's European Football Cup called off.

Kernow FA have played just three games since joining Conifa in 2018.

Set up in 2013, Conifa - the Confederation of Independent Football Associations - was founded to facilitate international football for non-Fifa affiliated regions, such as Cornwall.

"We are bitterly disappointed with the cancellation of Conifa's upcoming European Football Cup in Nice," said Kernow FA director of football Andrew Bragg.

"We at Kernow FA have built something special to represent Cornwall and we know that is admired all over the world.

"We would like to apologise to everyone behind the scenes who we know have put a massive amount of time and effort into this project, and to the many people and businesses who have supported us."

Kernow last played in 2021 when they thrashed Cascadia 8-1 - their first game since their opening two 'international' matches in 2019, when they beat Conifa rivals Bararwa 5-0 and the Chagos Islands 10-3.