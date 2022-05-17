Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Europa League final gossip

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes the pressure of the final will bring the best out of his Rangers players. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ibrox legend Ronald de Boer says Van Bronckhorst has surpassed his predecessor Steven Gerrard as he stands on the brink of the club's first European prize in 50 years. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder John Lundstram says Rangers' run to the final has done wonders for Scottish football. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner believes Rangers are on a par with Barcelona and are favourites for the final. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers' Cup Winners' Cup victory over Dynamo Moscow 50 years ago this month is inspiring midfielder Scott Arfield as he prepares for the Seville final. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Lundstram says the pressure of trying to impress his boyhood hero Gerrard hampered the start of his Rangers career. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt fans have planned a final flag so big it took seven trucks to take it to Seville. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Allan McGregor says he couldn't bear to watch Rangers' Uefa Cup semi-final with Fiorentina in 2008, the last time the club got to a European final. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert believes the Lisbon Lions will never be eclipsed after ex-Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson says Van Bronckhorst's side would be the best Scottish side ever if they win in Seville. (Daily Record) external-link

Rest of the gossip

Jon Dahl Tomasson would be a brilliant Hibs boss and should be selected ahead of Lee Johnson, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts' 2006 Scottish Cup final winner Takis Fyssas says he could take the Tynecastle club to the next level as he eyes a return to Edinburgh. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Young Shrewsbury Town defender Ben Crompton, 18, has turned down a deal and Celtic are ready to make their move. (Daily Record) external-link