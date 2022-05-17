Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta (left) played against Peterborough on 7 May, the match in which Jake Daniels made his first-team debut

Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta has apologised for historical homophobic social media posts that emerged after team-mate Jake Daniels came out as gay.

Daniels, 17, is the first professional in the UK men's game for more than 30 years to come out while still playing.

Ekpiteta, 26, made the posts, which he called "offensive and completely inappropriate", in 2012 and 2013.

"I take full responsibility for these posts, and I am sorry," said Ekpiteta on social media.

Ekpiteta has since deleted the historical posts, which he said had been "highlighted" on Tuesday.

He played in the same Blackpool team as Daniels when the midfielder, who has been with the Seasiders since the age of seven, made his first-team debut on 7 May in defeat by Peterborough.

"I want to wholeheartedly apologise for the offensive and completely inappropriate language I used, and for the sentiments I expressed," said Ekpiteta.

"As a footballer, and in the years spent in work, before I became a professional player, I've been fortunate to have worked with a wide and diverse range of people. Throughout this period, I have developed and grown as a person.

"Yesterday, I was proud of Jake and all involved at Blackpool FC for what is a hugely positive moment for football as a whole.

"I am embarrassed by the comments I made as a 17-year-old, nearly a decade ago, which do not in any way reflect the values I hold now or the beliefs I have as a person or as a team-mate.

"Football needs to be a place where everyone can feel free to be true to themselves, and I am upset that the comments I previously made suggest otherwise."