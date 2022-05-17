Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Liam Sercombe has scored 12 goals in two seasons at Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town midfielder Liam Sercombe has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 32-year-old, who moved to Whaddon Road almost two years ago from Bristol Rovers, has played 88 times for the Robins in all competitions.

The former Exeter City and Oxford United player is approaching 600 career matches and has won promotion to the third tier three times in his career.

He played 46 games in 2021-22 as the Robins finished in 15th place.