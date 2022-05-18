Last updated on .From the section Hull

Richard Smallwood scored twice in 43 appearances in 2021-22

Hull City have released captain Richard Smallwood.

The 31-year-old midfielder spent two seasons with the Tigers, and led them to promotion from League One in 2020-21.

The Championship club have also confirmed former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone and striker Tom Eaves have not been offered new deals.

Huddlestone, 35, rejoined the club in August while Eaves, 30, signed from Gillingham in July 2019.

The club have taken up one-year options on the contracts of goalkeeper Matt Ingram, defenders Callum Elder and Josh Emmanuel, midfielder George Honeyman and forward Mallik Wilks.