Freddie Ladapo scored 34 goals in 104 league appearances for Rotherham

Rotherham United have released striker Freddie Ladapo following their promotion back to the Championship.

The 29-year-old handed in a transfer request in January but the club rejected it.

The Millers have also released defenders Jake Cooper, Joe Mattock and Angus McDonald and forwards Jacob Gratton and Mickel Miller.

Defender Michael Ihiekwe, midfielder Jamie Lindsay and striker Michael Smith have all been offered new deals.

"I just want to thank them all for their service," boss Paul Warne told the club website. external-link

"Joe [Mattock] has been here a long, long time and he's been a magnificent pro and servant to this football club.

"It happens all the time, every season, at every club, but it is never any less difficult for me when I have to have those 'goodbye' conversations.

"They all leave with our very best wishes and I would encourage them all to stay in touch with me. They are more than players at this football club and I am grateful for everything that they have done for us both on the pitch as players and off it as people."