Liverpool are preparing for a third Champions League final in five years and face Real Madrid in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking for a clean sweep of cups, having also won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season - as well as going close in the Premier League.

Legends have been established in recent years and new names added to Anfield folklore. But which of the current crop would make it into Liverpool's all-time XI?

BBC Sport has suggested a long list of candidates for this Dream Team, so have a read through each player's credentials, then choose your formation and team at the bottom of this page.

GOALKEEPERS

Elisha Scott Career span at Liverpool: (1912-15 and 1919-34). Appearances/goals: 468/0. Major honours: League titles (2) - 1922, 1923.

Although World War One interrupted his progress, the Northern Irishman spent more than 20 years on Merseyside and helped Liverpool win two titles. In 1924, after a stunning save against Blackburn Rovers, one fan ran onto the pitch and kissed him.

Tommy Lawrence (1957-71). 390/0. League titles (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

Bill Shankly's first-choice keeper, the Scot only missed four league matches in six seasons. In addition to winning two league titles, the keeper - affectionately nicknamed 'The Flying Pig' by fans because of his ability to dive around the penalty area despite weighing more than 14 stone - helped Liverpool win their first FA Cup.

Archive: BBC reporter unwittingly meets Tommy Lawrence

Ray Clemence (1967-81). 665/0. League titles (5) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980. European Cups (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974. League Cup (1) - 1981.

A key member of the Bob Paisley era, the unflappable keeper picked up five league titles and three European Cups in the space of eight dominant years in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Bruce Grobbelaar (1981-94). 628/0. League titles (6) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cups (3) - 1986, 1989, 1992. League Cups (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

Regarded as an eccentric genius, the South Africa-born Zimbabwe international will be best remembered for his wobbly legged antics in the 1984 European Cup final shootout against Roma - one of 13 major trophies he won.

Jerzy Dudek (2001-07): 186/0. Champions League (1) - 2005. FA Cup (1) - 2006. League Cup (1) - 2003.

Performed heroics during the epic 2005 Champions League win against AC Milan on penalties as well as against Manchester United in the 2003 League Cup final.

Pepe Reina (2005-14). 394/0. FA Cup (1) - 2006. League Cup - (1) - 2012.

Penalties expert helped Liverpool overcome West Ham United in a shootout in the 2006 FA Cup final. Six years later, he denied Cardiff City - again on penalties - in the League Cup final.

Alisson (2018-present). 183/1. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

The Brazilian came into a team that had not won a trophy in six years. Flawless in the 2019 Champions League final, he famously scored a goal against West Brom last season that kept Liverpool's top-four hopes alive.

DEFENDERS

Gerry Byrne (1957-69). 333/4. League titles (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

Broke his collarbone in the 1965 FA Cup final against Leeds United at a time before substitutes were allowed. Despite being in extreme pain, he carried on and helped the Reds win 2-1.

Chris Lawler (1960-75). 549/61. League titles (3) - 1964, 1966, 1973. Uefa Cup (1) - 1973. FA Cups (2) - 1965, 1974.

A right-back whose record of 61 goals was impressive given he was not the club's penalty taker or a free-kick specialist.

Ron Yeats (1961-71). 454/16. League titles (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

The first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup. Described as a "colossus" by Shankly, the giant centre-back was the man around whom his countryman built his first great team.

Tommy Smith (1962-78). 638/48. League titles (4) - 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977. European Cup (1) - 1977. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cups (2) - 1965, 1974.

Known as the 'Anfield Iron' and Shankly's long-time captain, the uncompromising defender from Crosby scored in the 1977 final as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach to win the European Cup for the first time.

Emlyn Hughes (1967-79). 665/49. League titles (4) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979. European Cups (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974.

Succeeded Smith as captain and was the first Liverpool skipper to lift the European Cup. The archetypal Shankly player, he switched from enthusiastic midfielder - nicknamed 'Crazy Horse' - to ball-playing centre-back.

Phil Thompson (1971-84). 477/13. League titles (7) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983. European Cups (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974. League Cups (2) - 1981, 1982.

A lifelong Red from Kirkby, the slim defender went from skippering the youth team to captaining Paisley's side to European Cup glory in Paris in 1981.

Phil Neal (1974-85). 650/59. League titles (8) - 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986. European Cups (4) - 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cups (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

The most decorated player in the club's history, winning 22 pieces of silverware in the space of 11 years. An attacking full-back, he remarkably scored in two European Cup finals. Made a record 365 consecutive league appearances between 1974 and 1983.

Alan Hansen (1977-91). 620/14. League titles (8) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cups (3) - 1978, 1981, 1984. FA Cups (2) - 1986, 1989. League Cups (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

Captained the Reds to their only Double so far in 1986. One of the most skilful centre-backs in British history, the graceful Scot was as comfortable bringing the ball out as any continental European. A classy defender who read the game superbly.

Alan Kennedy (1978-86). 359/20. League titles (5) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984. European Cups (2) - 1981, 1984. League Cups (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

Unheralded left-back had a knack of scoring vital goals; the winner in the 1981 European Cup final and the decisive penalty in the shootout which decided the 1984 final.

Steve Nicol (1981-94). 468/46. League titles (4) - 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cups (3) - 1986, 1989, 1992.

One of the game's most versatile players, although most comfortable at right-back. Helped the Reds win four league titles and one European Cup, although missed the first penalty in the '84 shootout.

Mark Lawrenson (1981-1988). 356/18. League titles (5) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (1) - 1986. League Cups (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

Formed a wonderful centre-back partnership with Hansen. Good enough on the ball to have played in midfield, he had exceptional pace in an era when that was rare for central defenders.

Gary Gillespie (1983-91). 214/16. League titles (3) - 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984.

The Scotsman played a big part as the Reds finished nine points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester United in 1987-88 - one of three title-winning seasons he was involved in.

Jim Beglin (1983-89). 98/3. League title (1) - 1986. FA Cup - 1986.

Was player-manager Kenny Dalglish's first-choice left-back in 1985-86, having a key part in his boss' goal against Chelsea that clinched the title before playing in the FA Cup final.

Jamie Carragher (1996-2013). 737/5. Champions League (1) - 2005. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cups (2) - 2001, 2006. League Cups (3) - 2001, 2003, 2012.

A solid left-back in Gerard Houllier's 2001 treble-winning side then, after being moved to centre-back by Rafael Benitez, was heroic four years later in Istanbul. Always commended for his wholehearted approach but it was his positional sense and defensive nous that made him one of Europe's finest for a decade.

Sami Hyypia (1999-2009). 464/35. Champions League (1) - 2005. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cups (2) - 2001, 2006. League Cups (2) - 2001, 2003.

The giant Finn single-handedly solved Liverpool's acute weakness from set-pieces when he signed in 1999. A co-captain in the treble-winning side, he was not quick but rarely got exposed.

MOTD Top 10:Trent Alexander-Arnold - assist king

John Arne Riise (2001-08). 348/31. Champions League (1) - 2005. FA Cup (1) - 2006. League Cup (1) - 2003.

A full-back who could also play on the left of midfield, the Norwegian with the powerful shot spent seven years at the club through the Houllier and Benitez eras.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (2016-present). 225/12. League titles (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Emerged from Liverpool's academy to become a Champions League winner before his 21st birthday. The former midfielder is arguably Liverpool's most creative player from right-back - and almost always comes off better in his battles with the world's top wingers.

Andrew Robertson (2017-present). 223/7. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Has gone from playing in the third division in Scotland in 2013 to winning the Champions League and Premier League. A fine crosser, his energy often drives the team forward in difficult moments.

Virgil van Dijk (2018-present). 180/16. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Instantly made the club-record £75m fee look a bargain. Like Hyypia, his presence transformed Liverpool's defence. Dominant in the air and with the pace to live with even the quickest strikers, he is also a brilliant passer.

MIDFIELDERS

Ian Callaghan (1959-78). 857/68. League titles (5) - 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977. European Cups (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cups (2) - 1965, 1974.

Has made more appearances for the club than anyone else. Was with the Reds through their rise from the second tier to the summit of European football, first as a winger and then a central midfielder.

Gordon Milne (1960-67). 282/18. League titles (2) - 1964, 1966.

Played on the right side of Shankly's first midfield. Helped the Reds win promotion in 1962 and was there when they were crowned champions of England in 1964.

Steve Heighway (1970-81). 475/76. League titles (4) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979. European Cups (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974. League Cup (1) - 1981.

A flying winger who won 10 major trophies during 11 years, his deliveries into the box were one of the side's main sources of goals in the '70s.

Ray Kennedy (1974-82). 393/72. League titles (5) - 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982. European Cups (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cup (1) - 1981.

Arrived at Anfield as a Double-winning striker with Arsenal but was converted by Paisley to a wide midfielder with an eye for goal as the Reds dominated in England and Europe.

Terry McDermott (1974-82). 329/81. League titles (5) - 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982. European Cups (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cups (2) - 1981, 1982.

Creative and hard-working, his header against Tottenham in 1978 completed what is regarded as one of the finest team goals ever seen at Anfield.

Sammy Lee (1976-86). 295/19. League titles (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984. European Cups (2) - 1981, 1984. League Cups (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

A consistent performer on the right of midfield who contributed to some of the finest moments in the club's history.

Graeme Souness (1978-84). 359/55. League titles (5) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984. European Cups (3) - 1978, 1981, 1984. League Cups (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

The complete midfielder. The Scotsman was notoriously aggressive in the tackle but was also a cultured passer and rifled in some stunning long-range goals. His penalty in the '84 European Cup shootout in Rome was sensationally good.

Ronnie Whelan (1979-94). 493/73. League titles (6) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cups (2) - 1986, 1989. League Cups (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

Captained the Reds to victory in the 1989 FA Cup final - one of 12 major trophies he won with Liverpool. Neat, clever player began on the left of midfield but later moved inside to good effect.

Craig Johnston (1981-88). 271/40. League titles (5) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (1) - 1986. League Cups (2) - 1983, 1984.

Versatile Australian scored in the FA Cup final win over Everton that clinched the Double in 1985-86.

Jan Molby (1984-96). 292/61. League titles (3) - 1986, 1988, 1990. FA Cups (2) - 1986, 1992.

One of the finest passers European football has ever produced, the composed Dane dominated games without breaking sweat. A key presence during the '86 Double-winning season, including 21 goals in 58 matches.

Steve McMahon (1985-1991). Appearances/goals: 277/50. League titles (3) - 1986, 1988, 1990. FA Cups (2) - 1986, 1989.

A powerful runner and tackler who also scored some fine goals, he picked up five major trophies in six years.

Steve McManaman (1990-99). 364/66. FA Cup (1) - 1992. League Cup (1) - 1995.

Willowy local lad who was Liverpool's creative force for most of the 1990s. A wonderful dribbler who was so influential that he even worried Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United were at their dominant best.

Steven Gerrard (1998-2015). 710/186. Champions League (1) - 2005. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cups (2) - 2001, 2006. League Cups (3) - 2001, 2003, 2012.

An iconic figure who scored iconic goals - notably against Olympiakos and AC Milan in 2005 and the following year against West Ham United. Excelled at right midfield and centre midfield but was arguably at his very best behind Fernando Torres.

Xabi Alonso (2004-09). 210/19. Champions League (1) - 2005. FA Cup (1) - 2006.

A master in the art of passing in the Molby mould, the Spaniard brought authority and class to Benitez's Liverpool. Did not shirk a challenge either. Scored the third goal in Istanbul.

Jordan Henderson (2011-present). 448/33. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (2) - 2012, 2022.

Having joined as a 20-year-old from Sunderland, his name is safe in Anfield folklore by captaining the side to the Premier League and Champions League. The heartbeat of Klopp's side.

James Milner (2015-present). 289/26. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Has played right-back, left-back - for a full season - as well as his favoured central midfield. Klopp values his contribution on and off the pitch.

Fabinho (2018-present). 169/11. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Brazil defensive midfielder was the final piece in Klopp's jigsaw, signing just after the 2018 Champions League defeat. A calming presence in front of the back four.

FORWARDS

Sam Raybould (1900-07). 226/129. League titles (2) - 1901, 1906.

The first player to score 100 league goals for Liverpool. Top scorer with 17 when Liverpool won the league title for the first time in 1900-01.

Harry Chambers (1915-28). 339/151. League titles (2) - 1922, 1923.

Topped the Liverpool goal charts in the first five post-World War One seasons and played a pivotal role in the Reds winning championships in 1922 and 1923.

Gordon Hodgson (1925-36). 377/241.

Third on the list of all-time Liverpool scorers, although his goals were not enough to earn any trophies in his 11 years with the Reds.

Jack Balmer (1935-1952). 312/111. League title (1) - 1947.

A prolific scorer including hat-tricks in three successive league matches in 1946, against Portsmouth, Derby and Arsenal.

Billy Liddell (1938-61). 534/228. League title (1) - 1947.

A player of great versatility, he filled every outfield position but excelled most in an attacking role. Regarded by fans of a certain generation as one of the best to have played for the club.

Roger Hunt (1958-1969). 492/286. League titles (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

Only one other player - Ian Rush - has scored more goals for the club. Netted 41 goals in 41 games as the Reds won promotion in 1961-62 and was leading scorer during the title-winning 1963-64 season.

Ian St John (1961-71). 425/118. League titles (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup - 1965.

Arrived with Yeats and helped turn Liverpool from a mediocre second-tier side into a force. His extra-time goal against Leeds United sealed the club's first FA Cup.

John Toshack (1970-78). 247/96. League titles (3) - 1973, 1976, 1977. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974.

Powerful Wales forward forged a fantastic partnership with Kevin Keegan that fired the Reds to three leagues and two Uefa Cups.

Kevin Keegan (1971-77). 323/100. League titles (3) - 1973, 1976, 1977. European Cup (1) - 1977. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974.

Tireless, clinical forward whose 100 goals helped bring three league titles, a European Cup, two Uefa Cups and an FA Cup to Anfield.

Kenny Dalglish (1977-90). 515/172. League titles (6) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986. European Cups (3) - 1978, 1981, 1984. FA Cup (1) - 1986. League Cups (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

The heart and soul of Liverpool having been successful as a player and manager. 'King Kenny' set up so many of Ian Rush's goals with his trademark close control and clever passing as well as being a fine finisher himself.

Ian Rush (1980-87 & 1988-96). 660/346. League titles (5) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1990. European Cups (2) - 1981, 1984. FA Cup (3) - 1986, 1989, 1992. League Cups (5) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995.

The club's record scorer, he had electric pace and was a deadly finisher. The Wales striker also pressed defences when it wasn't the done thing.

John Barnes (1987-97). 407/108. League titles (2) - 1988, 1990. FA Cups (2) - 1989, 1992. League Cup (1) - 1995.

A mesmeric dribbler whose sweet left foot delivered enticing crosses, Barnes also had a fine goals record in an era when wide players weren't expected to score regularly. Later moved into centre midfield and rarely misplaced a pass.

Peter Beardsley (1987-91). 175/59. League titles (2) - 1988, 1990. FA Cup - 1989.

Took time to settle after signing from Newcastle but was eventually a imaginative and creative influence full of clever passes in arguably the club's greatest attack.

John Aldridge (1987-89). 104/63. League title (1) - 1988. FA Cup (1) - 1989.

A clinical finisher with his feet and his head who took over from Rush as the club's centre forward, Aldridge had a better than one-in-two strike rate.

Robbie Fowler (1993-2001 and 2006-07). 369/183. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (1) - 2001. League Cups (2) - 1995, 2001.

A wonderful natural finisher with a devastating left foot who was named 'God' by team-mates and fans during his first spell with the club. As prolific as he was cheeky.

Michael Owen (1996-2004). 297/158. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (1) - 2001. League Cups (2) - 2001, 2003.

Hero of the 2001 FA Cup final when he scored twice in the final 10 minutes to shock Arsenal. Searing pace and goalscoring record saw him made the first English winner of the Ballon d'Or award since Keegan in 1979.

Fernando Torres (2007-11). Appearances/goals: 142/81.

Spaniard scored three hat-tricks in his first season at Anfield. Carried the Liverpool attack with his pace and physical presence for four seasons, forming a devastating partnership with Gerrard.

Luis Suarez (2011-14). 133/82. League Cup (1) - 2012.

Premier League top scorer with 31 goals as Brendan Rodgers' side missed out by two points in 2013-14. A scorer of great goals, often out of nothing, and an unselfish striker who worked hard for the team and created as many as he scored.

Roberto Firmino (2015-present). 326/98. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Klopp favourite knits the Liverpool attack together with an adhesive first touch and probing flicks and passes. Leads the press. Not now a regular starter in injury-hit season.

Sadio Mane (2016-present). 268/120. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Was the first big Klopp signing and was the main reason the side got back in the Champions League. Switched to the left after Mohamed Salah's arrival but remained as deadly. Quick, clinical and tireless.

Mohamed Salah (2017-present). 253/156. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. FA Cup (1) - 2022. League Cup - (1) - 2022.

Has won or shared three Premier League golden boots, behind only Thierry Henry... and he isn't even a centre-forward. Staggering strike rate and a scorer of sensational goals.