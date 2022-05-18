Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Chris Hargreaves performed a variety of coaching roles at Bristol Rovers from 2016 to February this year

National League side Yeovil Town have appointed former Bristol Rovers academy manager Chris Hargreaves as their new boss on a two-year deal.

Hargreaves left Rovers in February having fulfilled a number of coaching roles at the club since 2016.

The 50-year-old previously managed Torquay during the 2014-15 season.

During his playing career Hargreaves made over 650 appearances for a variety of clubs including Grimsby Town, Oxford United, Torquay and Northampton Town.

Former manager Darren Sarll left the Glovers in March to take up a job with National League rivals Woking. Interim manager Charlie Lee took the helm until the penultimate match of the season, before also leaving last week.

Yeovil finished the season in 12th place in the table.

"It feels fantastic to be here. I'm delighted to be at such a brilliant football club," Hargreaves said.

"Yeovil Town has an immense fan base and a great history, I'm really looking forward to the challenge."