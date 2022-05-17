Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dybala and Chiellini will both leave Juventus this summer.

It's that time of the year when players across Europe make up their minds about their next move.

For some that means a farewell to their club and its fans, and this week things have got pretty emotional for some players

On Monday night, it was the turn of Juventus fans to say goodbye to Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala, as they played their last home game in a 2-2 draw with Lazio and the tears flowed.

"Tonight was a wonderful evening, full of emotions," Massimiliano Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. "The evening of Chiellini and Dybala."

Luis Suarez, Erling Haaland and Mark Noble were all given proper send-offs by their fans too.

Here's a deeper look at a weekend of goodbyes.

Giorgio Chiellini

A massive choreography was created to celebrate Chiellini at the Allianz Stadium.

Italy defender Chiellini has been part of the furniture at Juve since he joined from Fiorentina in 2005. In 17 years with the club he has won nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia trophies.

The 37-year-old centre-back, who will retire from international football next month, has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer. external-link

Before the Lazio game supporters chanted "there's only one captain" and a giant choreography depicting his number three shirt adorned stands.

Chiellini was brought off in the 17th minute - reflecting the number of years he has spent with the club - and was applauded off the pitch by fans and players of both teams.

Leonardo Bonucci, who has been Chiellini's defensive partner at Juventus since 2010 (except for a rogue season at AC Milan) wrote an emotional social media tribute.

"You have been an example, a guide, a brother a friend," he said.

"That invisible thread will always bind us that has accompanied us on the field, through a thousand football battles, in victories and in the most difficult moments. Thank you Captain. I love you."

Paulo Dybala

Dybala was inconsolable after the match.

Argentina striker Dybala, 28, took the captain's armband from Chiellini as the defender left the pitch.

After the match, Dybala's teammates threw him up into the air and he could not hold back tears.

Dybala, who has spent seven years at Juventus, winning five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias, will become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer.

Dybala's Juventus teammates threw him into the air after the match.

On Instagram, Dybala, who scored 115 goals for Juve in all competitions, wrote: "It is difficult to find the right words to say goodbye, there are many years and many emotions involved, all at once… I thought we would be together for even more years, but fate puts us on different paths."

He added: "It was seven years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that nobody will take away from us. Never.

"Wearing this important shirt along with the captain's band was one of the greatest prides of my life, which I hope to show my children and grandchildren one day."

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez brought his children onto the pitch after the match to wave goodbye to fans.

With his contract due to expire this summer, 35-year-old striker Suarez played his final home game for Atletico Madrid on Sunday - a 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

Suarez started the match and was brought off in the 64th minute. Afterwards, he was pictured crying on the bench.

The Uruguayan only spent two years at Atletico, but he helped to deliver the club's first La Liga title for seven years in his first season with them, during which he scored 21 goals in 38 appearances.

On Sunday, supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium held up a banner during the match, which read, "Thank you 'Lucho' for making us champions."

Suarez was visibly moved as he brought his family onto the pitch after the match and wrote on Instagram, "Eternally grateful to the fans for the love."

In terms of what's next, a reunion with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa has been rumoured. external-link

Mark Noble

Mark Noble's face adorned the stands at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Noble is retiring after an 18-year career with West Ham, making almost 550 appearances for the London club.

Born in Canning Town and growing up just a mile from the Hammers' former home Upton Park, Noble is a life-long fan, turned player and has spent his career with the club.

His final home game turned out to be a good one with the Hammers taking a point off league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

A number 16 shirt was laid on the pitch before the game and supporters applauded throughout the 16th minute.

Noble was brought on as a substitute late in the game, as West Ham saw out a draw, and he gave a tearful speech after the match.

"It's obviously an incredibly emotional day for myself and for my family. I've got a lot of family here today - and when I say a lot of family I mean 60,000 people," he said to fans.

"I hope that in the last 18 years I've done you proud."

Noble even made a point of clearing up after himself.

Erling Haaland

Haaland said cheerio to Borussia Dortmund by doing what he does best - scoring goals.

The 21-year old stepped up for a penalty in the 68th minute on Sunday as Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 at the Signal Iduna Park in their last match of the season.

There was a ceremony to mark the Norwegian's departure before kick-off, with the Dortmund fans chanting his name.

After the match, his teammates gave him a guard of honour.

Haaland's teammates gave him a send-off after the match.

Since joining Dortmund in January 2020, Haaland has scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 games.

"It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt," Haaland tweeted.

"At [Dortmund] I've spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fan base that has been always our extra man on the pitch."

Following the match, Haaland hit the club to toast his departure with some of the fans - still wearing full club tracksuit.

He will join Manchester City in July, after they activated the 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract.