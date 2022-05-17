Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Georgia Stanway (right) has already left Manchester City for German club Bayern Munich

Several Manchester City players could leave the Women's Super League club this summer but what impact will that have on their title challenge next season?

Gareth Taylor's side recovered from an early-season injury crisis to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League campaign and finish third in the WSL table.

England international Georgia Stanway, 23, who leaves as the club's top goalscorer with 67 goals in 186 appearances, has already joined Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Scotland international Caroline Weir, 26, is out of contract in June and is close to agreeing a deal to join Real Madrid, having also gained interest from Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain.

Three-time Champions League winner Lucy Bronze, 30, is nearing the expiration of her City contract and is linked with a move to America external-link , while Real Madrid have also previously shown interest.

England midfielder Keira Walsh, 25 - who signed a three-year extension in February 2020, just months after handing in a transfer request - is attracting attention from numerous clubs across Europe and could be tempted away.

Will City strengthen despite departures?

While potentially losing key players, City are expected to be active in the transfer window.

They are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid defender Laia Aleixandri and are understood to have agreed a deal to bring in a goalkeeper following Karen Bardsley's retirement.

Meanwhile, reports suggest external-link Atletico Madrid forward Deyna Castellanos is also a target.

But Stanway, Weir, Bronze and Walsh have all played a key part in City's success in recent seasons.

Defender Bronze, named best player at Fifa's 2020 awards, has had two spells at the club and was part of the squad who won Manchester City's first WSL title in 2016.

She has won five major trophies with the club and made her 100th appearance external-link in all competitions in March.

Scotland midfielder Weir has been at the club since 2018 following a move from Liverpool and started Sunday's FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

She has scored a number of memorable goals including two stunning strikes against rivals Manchester United which were nominated for Fifa Puskas awards.

Walsh has been an ever-present since making her debut in 2014 and has won eight major trophies with her childhood club. She is widely considered one of England's best midfielders and a key player for Manchester City.