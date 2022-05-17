Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Houghton has made 129 international appearances for England and Great Britain

Former captain Steph Houghton has been named in England's provisional 28-player squad for the Women's Euros.

The Manchester City defender has not played since January through injury and is yet to play under Sarina Wiegman.

Chloe Kelly is back after a knee injury while Fran Kirby (illness) and Jill Scott (injury) are also included despite recently being sidelined.

However, Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been left out after picking up a knee injury earlier this month.

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles (all Chelsea), Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes (all Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem (all Manchester United), Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh (both Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellen White (all Manchester City), Beth Mead, Nikita Parris (both Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).