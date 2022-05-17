Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Morgan was in charge of Leicester during their integration with the men's side in 2020 and joins a Burnley side incorporated into Burnley FC

Burnley have confirmed former Leicester boss Jonathan Morgan as the new manager of their women's side.

The appointment comes after Morgan's sacking by the Foxes in November.

Burnley, who are set to turn professional, have been looking for a new manager since Matt Bee departed for Blackburn Rovers in December.

"It's really important to find a club which matches your own ambitions and Burnley will definitely do that for me," said Morgan.

While Burnley's women's team are currently a third-tier side, playing in the Northern Premier Division of the FA Women's National League, under owner Alan Pace they have set a target of reaching the Championship within four years.

In Morgan, who won promotion to the Women's Super League with Leicester in 2021, Burnley believe they have the man to fulfil those ambitions.

"Appointing Jonathan, with his experience and knowledge of women's football, is another milestone in our journey and I believe is testament to our commitment to growing the game here," said Pace.

"I've been fortunate enough to meet Alan Pace and a number of other people within the club already. Every single person has sold me the vision," Morgan said.

"They showed me that it's a one-club mentality and that they are really behind the women's game."

Burnley finished fourth in their division, 13 points off winners Wolves.